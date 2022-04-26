Mbewe’s path to glory

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

LATE July 2018, Red Arrows announced that head-coach Honour Janza had been placed on administrative leave after a poor run that season. After 25 games, Arrows had only notched six wins and were six points away from the drop zone. With the expectations that came with the appointment of the former national team coach the previous year, this was a disastrous performance. There were 13 games left to play but the fears of relegation led Arrows management to act on Janza and two of his assistants, Joel Bwalya and Nchimunya Mweetwa. In came the barely known Chisi Mbewe as interim coach. But his five months in charge gave an indication of what was possible; he led Arrows to a ninth-place finish and earned himself a national coach of the year nomination. It was enough reason to confirm him as head-coach by January the following year. Three years after that, Arrows have achieved their best feat in 18 years. “It’s a great achievement for me as a coach and the players because there are some players who have played football in their careers but have never managed to CLICK TO READ MORE