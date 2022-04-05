Mbewe wants Arrows to maintain focus

ELIZABETH CHATAUVELA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

WITH Red Arrows set to meet National Division One side NAPSA Stars in the ABSA Cup final on April 16, most bookmakers will feel entitled to instal the Zambia Air Force side as favourites to win the country’s sole cup competition.

But while acknowledging that indeed they are favourites, Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is also emphasising the need for his charges to remain focused.

“We now need to stay focused and continue working hard until the last day of the games,” he said.

Arrows are in with a chance of landing a league and cup double this season as they currently lead the local standings with 56 points, seven more than second-placed Zesco United.

Mbewe, whose last major trophy was the ABSA Cup in 2013, said there is need to treat NAPSA with respect.

“It is not going to be an easy game looking at how NAPSA is performing,” he said. “However, the most important thing for us is to concentrate as we only have one hurdle to reach the promised land.”

Arrows beat Green Eagles 2-0 to book their place in the final while NAPSA had to overcome Nkana 4-2 on penalties following a