Mbesuma time with Chipolopolo up – Janza

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

COACH Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic may have left the door open for Collins Mbesuma’s return to the national team with his remarks in Luanshya that “he is still in contention” to play for the Chipolopolo, but Honour Janza has a different take.

The former Chipolopolo coach says Mbesuma should forget about playing for the Chipolopolo because the intensity and demands at national level are too much for his age.

The 36-year-old Mbesuma has already declared his readiness to don national colours again if summoned.

He said this last month when he appeared on South African television personality Carol Tshabalala's show 'ConvosWithCarol' that he still wants to play for the Chipolopolo because he believes his experience will be vital if blended with