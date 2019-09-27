Mazyopa: Poor sanitation persists in reborn township

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

MAZYOPA is a small township in Lusaka that falls under Roma Ward 17 and is located off Kasangula Road and about seven kilometres north-west of the central business district (CBD).

It shares its borders with Roma to the east and south, Chipata/Marapodi to the west and Kabanana to the north.

Fredrick Simwinga is the chairman of Mazyopa and has lived in the township for almost 29 years.

Before moving to Mazyopa, he was residing in Chipata Township across the railway line which divides the two townships.

According to Mr Simwinga, there was a man named Mazyopa who was giving out plots in what later came to be called Mazyopa Township.