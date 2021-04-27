Mazoka, Mwiimbu duel for Monze deepens

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE people of Monze Central constituency have been let down by their long-serving member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu who should be replaced for failing to develop the district, says aspiring candidate Mutinta Mazoka.

Ms Mazoka said in an interview that Monze residents want her to be their new MP to replace Mr Mwiimbu, who has been in the seat for two decades.

But Mr Mwiimbu said the people of Monze Central still have faith in him because of the many development projects undertaken in the area while he was their MP.

Ms Mazoka said it will be an uphill battle to unseat Mr Mwiimbu but that the support she is receiving from people on the ground gives her confidence.

"If people are sincere about their complaints that they have not seen any development in the constituency, then we are hopeful that they will