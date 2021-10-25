Mazoka honoured

CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) founder president Anderson Mazoka’s contribution to the growth of the country’s democracy yesterday received a posthumous presidential honour. And President Hakainde Hichilema has called for “unity of purpose” among Zambians for the country to attain economic independence. Mr Mazoka, who died in 2006 after an illness, was among 11 citizens who received honours during the Independence Day investiture ceremony at State House. President Hichilema said through his principal private secretary Bradford Machila that Mr Mazoka’s dedication to enhance plural politics and electoral democracy in Zambia deserves commendation. “He was firm in his conviction that the will of the people of Zambia should be freely expressed within the framework of essentials of democracy,” Mr Machila said.

In 1998, Mr Mazoka, who was at the time Anglo-American Corporation managing director, quit his job and joined politics.

"He envisioned a Zambia free of poverty. It is no wonder he made UPND as the largest opposition party with