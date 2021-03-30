Mazoka goes for Mwiimbu

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, Mutinta, who was eying the Munali parliamentary seat has now set her eyes southwards, filing to contest the Monze Central seat.

The move has now pitted her against the opposition political party’s bigwig, Jack Mwiimbu, who has held the seat for four consecutive terms.

Mr Mwiimbu said he is re-contesting the seat.

Ms Mazoka said in an interview yesterday that she chose the Monze seat over Munali in order to honour her late father’s memory.

“I decided to go for Monze Central after I was elected to be part of the national management committee. After that meeting, many people advised me to contest in Monze, my home town,” she said.

