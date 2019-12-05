Mazembe tiptoe into Ndola

CHISHALA MUSONDA, ALEX NJOVU, Ndola, Lusaka

FIVE-TIME champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) quietly arrived in the country yesterday ahead of their CAF Champions League Group A match against Zesco United on Saturday.

Mazembe, who are not strangers to the Zambian terrain, have named four Zambians in the side for the weekend game including former national team and Zesco captain Rainford Kalaba and current Zambian skipper Kabaso Chongo.

Defender Tandi Mwape, midfielder Nathan Sinkala, together with former Zambia international and CLICK TO READ MORE