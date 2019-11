LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

SOME boreholes and dams have dried up in some rural parts of Mazabuka in Southern Province, causing a critical water shortage, District Commissioner Jane Chirwa has said.

Ms Chirwa said one of the severely affected areas is Nachintyombwe.

She said so far, a donor, who opted not to be identified, has pledged to drill five boreholes in various parts of the district to mitigate the water shortage READ MORE