MAZ to buy 1.5m mt of maize

PRISCILLA MWILA, MARY PHIRI,

Lusaka, Ndola

DESPITE Zambia projecting a low yield of maize, the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) will buy 1.5 million metric tonnes, a decrease from the 1.6 that they purchased last season for production of mealie-meal and export. Zambia has projected to record 2.7 million tonnes of maize in the 2021/2022 farming season, translating into a 25 percent decrease compared to the 3.6 million, which was harvested in the 2022/2021 farming season. The 25 percent reduction in maize production is as the result of drought and reduced planted area from 1,687,929 hectares last season to 1,507,441 hectares this season. As of May 1, this month, the country had 1.5 metric tonnes of carry-over stocks held by farmers, millers, grain traders and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). The estimated 2.7 million harvest and carry-over stocks will result in 4.2 million metric tonnes for Zambia in the 2022/2023 agricultural marketing season. With an estimated population of 19 million people, the national requirement for consumption is 3,004,763 and the expected surplus will be 1,204,912 metric tonnes. MAZ president Andrew Chintala is hopeful that Government will continue to support the export of mealie meal to neighbouring countries so