Mayuka works magic

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Beira, Mozambique

UD SONGO 1 (1) NAPSA 1 (1)

BEFORE NAPSA Stars departed for Mozambique, Emmanuel Mayuka had vowed to ensure that the Pensioners go through to the next round.

Few could have taken him seriously. In any case, his best days as a striker are behind him. But perhaps it is time to start taking him seriously.

NAPSA looked to be the third Zambian side set for an early exit from continental football after Forest Rangers and Green Eagles until Mayuka took matters into his own hands (or legs) with a proper poacher’s goal. He was certainly in the right place at the right time. It is such kind of finishes that compelled former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins to make a move for the 2012 golden boot winner.

But more importantly, it is such kind of finish that should perhaps compel NAPSA coach Mohammed Fathi to trust him more often with leading the line from the