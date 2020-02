ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

EMMANUEL Mayuka, a subject of public scrutiny over his social well-being, has been given a lifeline by Super Division side NAPSA Stars, who have signed him on permanently after two weeks of closely monitoring him in training.

The former Southampton striker, who was unveiled yesterday, thanked NAPSA coach Mohammad Fathy for the faith shown in him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/