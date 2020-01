ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FORMER English Premiership side Southampton and Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Mayuka, whose images online ignited public interest, if not concern, a few weeks ago, is looking to revive his playing career.

Super Division side NAPSA Stars have put the 2012 Africa Cup winner on a six weeks special programme with a view to signing him.