Mayoral elections should be issue-based

Dear editor,

THE electorate will be voting for a mayor of Lusaka on July 26, 2018 during the by-election.Many candidates from different political parties will be contesting the forthcoming by-election.

Miles Sampa of the Patriotic Front (PF), Pastor Kangwa Chileshe of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and former member of the Shatel singing sensation, Saboi Imboela, among others, are some of the contenders in the forthcoming by-election.

Prior to any election, campaigns take centre stage as various political parties campaign for their candidates. They do this in a bid to market their potential candidates through their party manifesto.

From time to time, campaigns have been characterised by violence perpetrated by some political cadres. Innocent people have been maimed and in some instances killed during political campaigns.

President Edgar Lungu named PF and UPND as the major culprits of political violence.

There is need for the political parties to discipline their violent cadres.

It is imperative that political parties which are taking part in the by-election focus on issue-based campaigns. Zambia is known as the beacon of peace and unity.

Why should people kill one another just because of political campaigns?

Zambia is for all Zambians. People will vote for their preferred mayoral candidates on the polling day.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

Lusaka