Mayoral candidates pledge no mud-slinging

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ASPIRING candidates for the Lusaka mayoral by-election have pledged to conduct issued-based campaigns that are free of personal attacks.Campaigns for the July 26 by-election kick-started seven days ago with nine candidates vying for the seat.

The candidates told the Daily Mail in separate interviews yesterday that the campaigns are progressing well, and pledged to conduct issued-based politics devoid of personal attacks.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/