Mayor Sampa marriage dissolves

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa is now single following the Lusaka High Court’s decision to issue a certificate declaring absolute dissolution of his over 10-year marriage to Mwika Mwenechanya.

This follows the court’s decision to declare absolute a decree nisi it issued in 2018 to dissolve the union.

A decree nisi is an order by a court of law stating the date on which a marriage will end, unless a good reason not to grant divorce is advanced.

In 2018, Ms Mwenechanya filed for divorce after the couple had been on separation for over CLICK TO READ MORE