NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has bowed to public pressure and removed cows from his residence in Nyumba Yanga Housing Complex.

Mr Sampa said in an interview yesterday that he decided to take the three cows to his Palabana farm because of ‘noise’ from members of the public over the animals’ presence at his house.

He said noise from members of the public has been disturbing his concentration on work