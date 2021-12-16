Mayem at Chelstone police

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

A FRACAS erupted at Chelston Police Station yesterday when unknown enraged people injured an officer as they attempted to attack Patriotic Front (PF) members who were offering solidarity to senior party member Raphael Nakacinda. Police apprehended seven of the stone-throwing suspected political party cadres and threw them in the same cell Mr Nakacinda was detained. The PF chairperson for information and publicity was detained after police recorded a warn-and-caution statement from him for allegedly defaming the President.

Mr Nakacinda, who is still in detention pending an arrest, was summoned by police following the remarks he made at the Lusaka High Court on Monday that President Hakainde Hichilema had been having dark-corner meetings with judges. But as he was being interrogated, a horde of suspected party cadres emerged CLICK TO READ MORE