May records low growth

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

LATEST data from Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suggests that inflationary pressures hindered growth in the Zambian private sector in May. It stated that output and new orders both ticked down amid reports that customers had struggled to finance new projects while input costs and output prices continued to rise, though at softer rates than in April.

Releasing the findings of the PMI on Wednesday, the bank's head of global markets, Victor Chileshe, said price pressures contributed to a slight fall in new orders. He said the headline figure of the PMI posted 49.8 in May, down from 50.5 in April, thereby signalling a fractional deterioration in business conditions in the private sector. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration. "The PMI dropped marginally on account of a drop in output and new orders. However, firms did expand their staffing levels and purchasing activity due to anticipated improvements in demand. "Confidence in the year-ahead outlook for activity improved in May amid hopes for exchange rate stability and improving new business," Mr Chileshe said. He said weakness in operating conditions stemmed from renewed reductions in output and