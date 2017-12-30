May God bless Dr Chitalu Chilufya

Dear editor,

I WAS touched by the picture showing health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya surrendering his ministerial vehicle to transport a patient to UTH (ZDM 13/12/17).

According to the picture by Collins Phiri, the dedicated, committed and passionate minister was on a tour of duty.

Upon discovering a patient who needed emergency evacuation to UTH from Chipata Level I Hospital, Dr Chilufya offered his official vehicle, which many could not do.

Some of us who have followed Dr Chilufya from before the late President Sata through PF adopted him to stand in a by-election can only ask God to bless the minister and urge others to emulate his selflessness.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya