Maureen disfigures consumers

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

WHILE Government has banned the sale of illicit alcohol commonly known as Tujilijili, which was packaged in sachets, Choma is battling with abuse of a locally made beverage called Maureen Mukiya.

The potent alcoholic drink is being blamed for its side-effects on its consumers which include swelled faces, and is also common in Mazabuka, where it is called Gwara.

The Choma Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Organisation (CADRO) has urged the local authority to ban the distillation of Maureen Mukiya because it has negative health effects on consumers CLICK TO READ MORE