Matters arising locally

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER 17 weeks of football, there should certainly be a lot of talking points from the Super League, which has reached its midpoint. The close of the year has coincided with the end of the first round for most teams in the top flight save for Zanaco, Red Arrows, Kafue Celtic, Prison Leopards and Indeni. The first stanza has been laced with almost everything on and off the pitch, setting us up for another intriguing instalment in the second round in a fortnight. TWO-FACED BUFFALOES

Green Buffaloes will close the year as league leaders, having dominated their first 12 games while other teams were being inconsistent. Justin Chinama's men were unbeaten in their opening 12 games, drawing four times and winning the rest. This set them apart from other teams in the league. Buffaloes, however, met their waterloo on November 28 when they were beaten 2–0 by Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Choma. Since then, they have proved that they are two-faced, having failed to record a win in their next five games, thus threatening their