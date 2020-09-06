Matrons scrape by on few weddings

MIKE KUGALA

Lusaka

THE outbreak of coronavirus has had a serious impact on freelance jobs that depend on weddings.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to hold everyone back in terms of gatherings, many traditional marriage counsellors are feeling the heat.

Christina Phiri is one of the traditional marriage counsellors whose work has been adversely affected by COVID-19. She has been a marriage counsellor for the past 17 years.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, her weekends were always fully booked.

Different clients booked her to officiate at kitchen parties, chilanga mulilo (bridal feast) and pre-marital counselling.

The work has taken her to so many places across the country.

But all that has changed since March 2020, when the country recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

As cases continue to increase geographically and measures to halt the spread of the disease intensified by Government, traditional marriage counsellors now make do with few weddings taking place amid restrictions.

“I was rarely at home before coronavirus broke out. My weekends and public holidays were fully booked. I would have about eight clients in a month, some of whom I would share with my friends,” Christina says.

She says some functions clashed but she would try hard not to disappoint her clients.

“We work in a team of five. I conduct the functions while my friends from Bauleni beat drums and sing. But when we have more than one function per day, we divide ourselves,” Christina says.

Christina says sometimes customers end up liking the services of the person who has been recommended to stand in for her when she has more than one function in a day.