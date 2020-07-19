Matongo, Chiseche fell in love with each other and their hair

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

MOST people have a long list of things they want in a life partner, which normally includes good looks.

But for Chiseche Mkwayaya, it was not only looks that she sought in her future partner.

Chiseche wanted to marry a man who knew his way around the kitchen than just the dining table.

On the first day of her visit to Matongo Maumbi’s home, Chiseche asked if he could cook.

“On her first visit, she gave a condition that I was to cook, and I did. She did not even touch the plates after eating. It was very funny but I did it anyway. These days I rarely cook because she loves the kitchen too much and I have gotten to love her meals,” Matongo says.

Matongo prepared pasta accompanied with boiled eggs split in half, then fried and one smashed to make gravy thick.

Matongo says he did the cooking whole-heartedly.

“I think it was to show me that she was just a visitor and had no right to be in my kitchen. And it was in our early days. Maybe she still doubted I was really single. And of course it means she was treated like a queen as I did the serving and all,” Matongo says.

For Chiseche, asking Matongo to cook on that day was to assess if he would be able to cook for the family in times when she falls ill.

“Yes women are like that, a bit of display of affection and she is ready to become all yours. One day as a wife, you may fall ill and if your husband does not know how to cook, that will be a problem. You will have to force yourself out of bed to cook CLICK TO READ MORE