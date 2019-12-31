Matete promises marathon fight

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ATHLETICS legend Samuel Matete says he and five others barred from attending Saturday’s meeting will continue to fight for a good cause amid what they term as maladministration in Zambia Athletics (ZA), formerly Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA), which has been led by Elias Mpondela for 20 years.

Matete said in an interview yesterday that he is disappointed that the athletics motherbody disregarded a National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) directive and stopped him and his colleagues from attending the Emergency Annual General Meeting (EAGM) in Lusaka.