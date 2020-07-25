Matero land illegally allocated, matter gets hot

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

A PIECE of land reserved as a service path for Zesco power lines in Emmasdale was illegally allocated to a developer by the Lusaka City Council, it has been established.

Appropriate action will be taken next week against council officials who were involved in approving the allocation of the land.

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda and his Lands and Natural Resources counterpart Jean Kapata yesterday visited the disputed land, which is on Vubu Road.

The two ministers undertook an on-the-spot check of the land to verify for themselves concerns by members of the public and Matero Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Kaziya over the matter. CLICK TO READ MORE