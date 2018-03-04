Matero constituency family wins council for cleanliness

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THE Bible says cleanliness is next to Godliness and this has been the guiding principle to the lifestyle of Levy Simbeye and his wife Ruth of Lusaka’s Matero constituency.

The Simbeyes were recently awarded a clean and green certificate for being the smartest household in the area, by the Lusaka City Council (LCC), under a pilot project named Know Your Neighbour.

“Before I got married to Levy, my in-laws cautioned me and at the same time encouraged me to brace for an episode of hard-work as the man I was about to marry was obsessed with cleanliness since his childhood. He was one of the smartest at school and everyone knew and praised him for being smart.

“I was further informed when he enters the bathroom to take a shower, he would take ages to finish. So, I was advised to keep- in-tune with that smartness,” Ruth laughs out loud.

She narrates how in the first years of their marriage, she somewhat felt bothered but at the same time compelled to keep up with Levy’s cleanliness appeals.

“At times I felt suffocated with his demands to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness. I was coming from a different family background hence I could not cope and at times, I felt like bursting out of anger. At some point, I was so fade up with his obsession for cleanliness but with time, I coped,” she says.

Ruth is now proud to be an ambassador of cleanliness in Matero’s Kapwepwe Ward 25, were the family has lived for 29 years.

The couple has four children, three boys and a girl, who have being inculcated with the values of cleanliness.

Ruth explains how she and her daughter wake up as early as 05:00 hours to conduct the house chores while Levy and the boys ‘manage’ the yard.

“I’m glad my children have gotten the grip of what we stand for as a family and that is cleanliness. Even when their father is not around, the boys wake up early to keep the surroundings clean,” she says.

And Levy says cleanliness is part of his DNA and he cannot withstand dirt.

Born on the Copperbelt and raised up in Lusaka, Levy was inspired to maintain high levels of hygiene by his late mother.

“Yes, I have always been this clean since childhood. I’m not only clean to avoid diseases such as cholera but as a personal hygiene measure.

“I have this natural feeling in me and I believe cleanliness is good for the health of any human being.” Being clean to some individuals is in-born while for others, it runs in the family,” he says.

Levy, a gemstone dealer, has one principle, : to work hard in keeping his surrounding clean and green and not impose the job on outsiders.

“I avoid engaging house helps because they might not execute work according to my expectation, so I would rather do the work myself.

“Many people approach me seeking to be my employees but I prefer not engaging anyone. Since I married Ruth, we engaged a maid only once and it was as a result of an operation my wife had during child birth, hence she could not execute house chaos effectively. When it comes to my children, I don’t force them to work if they are not interested because I believe a person should be able to do work willing-fully,” Levy says.

He, however, encourages his children to be smart and be role models to other youths.

Levy recollects how during the period he lived in rented houses and most landlords did not want him to leave due to the high standards of cleanliness he maintained.

He says being clean is not expensive as all people require is the desire to achieve and tools.

“It does not cost much to set-up or maintain a lawn and or garden. All you need is the effort and tools. The expenses are a shovel, pick, rake, lawn and flowers,” he says.

Levy says the award has motivated him and the surrounding communities to work hard in keeping their space clean.

Out of admiration, some members of the public stop and take pictures of Levy’s house, which is fenced by a wire to ‘expose the beauty’.

“I can proudly say it is not the initiative that prompted me to be clean because one can easily get fade up and stop. I feel it is a blessing to be a clean person. As a family, we are always looking to plant new flowers around the yard and most of our neighbours are envious of our clean surrounding,” he says.

Levy, however, laments the failure by some members of the community to keep their surroundings clean.

“People should not always look up to Government to clean their surroundings. This ‘Boma Iyanganepo (government should look into the matter) syndrome should come to an end,” Levy says.

As a measure of hygiene, he implores the local authority to consider discarding pit latrines in the area as they are polluting under ground water.

He says the Know Your Neighbour, concept is tremendous as it is assisting the communities in Kapwepwe ward to interact in maintaining cleanliness and combating crime.

For his family’s effort to maintain cleanliness, the Simbeyes were awarded with a certificate, a Top Star decoder and cleaning tools, such as a wheelbarrow, among others.

The award was presented during the launch of the initiative recently graced by chief executive officer of Lusaka, Wilson Kalumba.

The brain behind the initiative, whose motto is ‘when you see something, say something’, is area councillor Patrick Salubusa.

It is aimed at promoting cleanliness and reducing crime among communities in the area.

“We are bringing households together. One neighbourhood of about twenty houses is coming together to form the Know Your Neighbour clubs, after which these clubs are represented at zone level by chairpersons,” Mr Salubusa says.

He was prompted to develop the initiative as garbage and crime top the list of challenges residents in the ward face.

Mr Salubusa calls for active participation of all residents of Kapwepwe ward in neighbourhood watch activities such as reporting those involved in criminal activities and indiscriminate garbage disposal.

“I would like to thank the Swedish International Center for Local Democracy (ICLD) for believing in this concept as a quickest way to responding to garbage and crime related issues, by facilitating local and international workshops designed to take the project to another level,” Mr Salubusa says.