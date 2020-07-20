Matches go ahead despite COVID-19 tests returning positive

MULWANDA LUPIYA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Ndola, Lusaka

THERE has always been a strong desire by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to settle the issue of the Super Division title on the pitch, but if there was any doubt as to the lengths they would be prepared to go in order to do so, then that has also been very much settled.

Despite four more players returning positive coronavirus tests to bring the number to 16, the Super Division swung back into action yesterday.

Forest Rangers on Saturday morning reported that 12 players alongside 16 other members of their team had tested positive for COVID-19, a scenario that led to the cancellation, albeit reluctantly by FAZ, of their rescheduled match against Zanaco.

Yesterday, four more players tested positive – two each from Zesco United and Power Dynamos.

But the latest positive results did not stop the matches from going ahead at