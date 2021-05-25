Match-day 32 talking points

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

Another fortune-changing match-day has come and gone in the FAZ-MTN Super League.

Zanaco’s failure to win means Zesco United, who picked up a crucial away win against Lusaka Dynamos, are now only three wins away from being crowned this season’s league champions.

And Nkana did just enough to extend their fight for survival as they saw off Prison Leopards; their match against Red Arrows today will certainly be another one to follow closely to see whether the defending champions can uphold their league status (which is the only thing left at this point).

But there were a number of factors that came to the foe in each of the matches, and the following were some of the observations.

Architects of self-failure

According to their expectations and probably that of their disappointed supporters after the final whistle, Zanaco had seen their team collect three points even before the match against a relegated Kitwe United.

But the Bankers, like has been the case for most part of this season, were yet again architects of their own failure at CLICK TO READ MORE