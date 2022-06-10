Matambo, 7 others petition State over detention

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo and seven others have petitioned the State claiming damages for malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and unfair treatment during their one-year detention for alleged aggravated robbery in 2016.

In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court, Mr Matambo, Amos Mwila, Steward Kapoba, Teddy Kanwanda, Abel Msichili, Kable Matimba, Wallen Hinyama and Linos Mwila have sued Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha claiming damages for inhuman and unfair treatment, defamation of character and inconveniences, embarrassment, torture and stress. The eight state that in August 2016, towards the presidential election, due to their alertness, they found themselves in a situation where a motor vehicle was surrounded by a horde of people in Wusakile Township on suspicion that it had pre-marked ballot papers.

They say upon searching the vehicle by some concerned citizens, pre-marked ballot papers were found, resulting in commotion.

When the police visited the area, they requested Mr Matambo and others, as well as occupants of the vehicle, to accompany them to the station, to which they obliged. At the station, the plaintiffs say the pre-marked ballot papers were produced. However, while waiting for