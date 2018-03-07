Massive destruction on

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

SHOPRITE Zambia will destroy meat products worth K280,000 from Enterprise Food and Rainbow Chicken factories stocked in some of the chain store’s branches countrywide.

Managing director Charles Bota said in an interview yesterday that a comprehensive figure of the meat products to be destroyed from all Shoprite branches will be given at a later date.

Mr Bota said dairy products and other ready-to-eat products from South Africa have been removed from the chain store's shelves and taken for sampling before disposal.