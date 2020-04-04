Mass COVID-19 sensitisation starts

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

IN PARTNERSHIP with the Indian community in Zambia, Government has launched a coronavirus red-alert campaign to sensitise the public on the deadly disease.

The campaign is aimed at sensitising the public on the importance of observing social distancing and maintaining high hygiene standards.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya said when she launched the campaign yesterday that some people are not taking preventive measures against COVID-19 seriously.