Masozi ‘Drago’ Kamanga announces comeback

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

NOT to be left out among the retired boxers making their comebacks even if it is for exhibition purposes only, former cruiserweight boxer Masozi “Drago” Kamanga, 50, equally wants to come out of retirement to challenge for the heavyweight national title, which has been vacant for over five years.

Kamanga, who was active between 1992 and 2014, is hoping to improve on his record of 11 losses, nine of them through knockouts in the 11 fights he had, with his comeback. In his entire professional career, he fought 37 rounds.

Some of the opponents he fought included former light heavyweight champion Michael Chilambe, who beat Lottie Mwale for the title in 1994, South African Gary Ballard, Congolese Matamba Debatch Postolo, Francis “Galagata” Zulu, Lucas Jere, Zimbabwean super middleweight Gibson Mapfumo and Anos “Butcherman” Temfuma.

Speaking in an interview from his hometown of Ndola, Kamanga said he is back in boxing and is currently under Exodus Boxing Promotions, which is owned by Antony “Preacherman” Mwamba, who has also announced his comeback for charity purposes together with Commonwealth gold medallist Kennedy Kanyanta and former under-20 national boxing team coach John “The Hammer” Chibuta. CLICK TO READ MORE