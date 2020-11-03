Masiliso Mulemwa: Learning farming at school production unit

BENEDICT TEMBO, Senanga

FOR Masiliso Mulemwa, working in the production unit of Senanga Boarding Secondary School has given him a life-line.

Mr Mulemwa, who has been teaching at the boarding school for eight months, has observed that many teachers have tended to venture into agriculture after retiring, but with less success.

The teacher has now turned himself into a student of farming at the school in order to prepare for life after retirement.

Working under an experienced Richard Mooya, who is head of the production unit, Mr Mulemwa interacts with fish, pigs, chickens, citrus fruits, and winter maize, learning their production on a daily basis.

“It is tiresome but very educative. I intend to start a piggery and expand to poultry. The experience I am gaining needs to be taken to my children. Most importantly, each pupil has personal portions to take care of promoting responsibility in learners,” Mr Mulemwa said.

Diana Simwaka, a teacher who has been at Senanga Boarding Secondary School, said production unit has been an important part in the running of schools.

“It has helped me in learning a lot as an individual as I am able to do it to sustain my family. On the part of my learners, they are learning skills which will help them as they leave school to sustain themselves in agriculture, poultry and gardening as they all CLICK TO READ MORE