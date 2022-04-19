Masebo cracks whip

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THREE senior management officials at Matero General Hospital have been transferred to other health facilities within Lusaka for their alleged failure to properly manage the medical institution. They are senior medical superintendent Mutumba Songiso, head of pharmacy Vincent Sakuya, and hospital administrator Namwinga Vilipwa. This follows concerns by Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, who recently visited the hospital and found mucky toilets with faecal matter on walls and floors. On other side, the legislator found patients on meandering queues being given prescriptions to go and buy medicines from private chemists. Pictures and videos of the gloomy happenings at Matero General Hospital were shared on Mr Sampa’s social media platforms and they attracted traffic of reactions from members of the public. During a media briefing yesterday, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo called for mind-set change among health workers in the CLICK TO READ MORE