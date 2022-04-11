Masautso toasts Muza promotion

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING his MUZA’s promotion to the Super League, coach Masautso Tembo has expressed his delight and is now aiming to go head-to-head with Lumwana Radiants for the National Division One championship.

A 2-1 win over former Super League side KYSA on Saturday was enough for the Mazabuka-based side to follow Lumwana in winning promotion back to the Super League.

Muza, formerly Manchester United Academy Zambia before rebranding to Maestro United Zambia, first won promotion to the Super League in