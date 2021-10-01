Masautso sacked

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

MTN Super League side Power Dynamos have terminated the contract of coach Masautso Tembo just five matches into the season. Other members of the technical bench whose contracts have also been terminated along with Tembo are second assistant Ronald Mukosha, physical trainer Noble Bwalya and goalkeeper trainer Yusuf Lumu. Power, who are celebrating 50 years of existence, have lost four matches and drawn one and are lying third from bottom on the 18-team Super League log.

First assistant coach Songwe Chalwe, who joined in mid-August as first assistant coach from Red Arrows, will be caretaker coach in the coming game against Kafue Celtic tomorrow and will be deputised by Ken Muma and Emmanuel Chimpinde from the Power youth side. Tembo has confirmed being sacked with two months remaining on his contract. He joined Power in November 2019 as assistant to Perry Mutapa, and was appointed head coach in