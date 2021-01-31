Marrying on credit: Why do men fail to pay?

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

“IF a man seduces a virgin who is not betrothed and lies with her, he shall give the bride price for her and make her his wife,” the Bible says in Exodus 22:16 – 17.

One would expect Zambians to follow or observe this part of scripture without compromise but the opposite is true.

It has become common for a man to marry on credit.

Joseph Sakala, a taxi driver of Lusaka has not finished paying bride price, 25 years after he married his wife.

He says he was charged K10,000 and only managed to pay K6,000.

Mr Sakala who has four children says his wife’s family calls him once in a while to remind him about the balance.

He has been trying so hard to clear the balance but he says the economy has not been favourable.

Though he has not finished paying, he feels a man should not be allowed to marry on credit.

"I feel parents have lost tradition and are allowing their daughters to get married on credit because of poverty. It is a sigh of relief for parents to give their daughter to a man on credit because they are struggling to