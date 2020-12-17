‘marriage not 50/50 affair’

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service Deputy Commandant Benson Miti has urged couples to work on understanding each other.

Major-General Miti said no marriage succeeds without mutual understanding.

At the wedding reception of George Kamfwa, an automotive mechanic, and Precious Banda, a nurse, in Lusaka on Saturday, Gen Miti urged the couple to appreciate that they are not the same and may never be.

“That means you respect that you are both distinct individuals in spite of you cleaving to become one. In other words, get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses so that you can also gently strengthen the other’s weak areas CLICK TO READ MORE