Marriage no longer ‘sweet’ for woman

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

TIRED of being beaten and denied her conjugal rights by her husband, a woman has decided to throw in the towel in her marriage.

Namukulo Sulikwa has dragged her husband Harrison Phiri, 35, of G128 Burton Township, to the Livingstone Local Court for divorce.

Sulikwa told the court that her husband is very violent and has a habit of beating her over small issues.

Sulikwa said the two married in February 2015 and Phiri was charged K6,000 for dowry and CLICK TO READ MORE