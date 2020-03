MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-SEVEN-YEAR OLD man of Lusaka has ditched his wife for allegedly showing up home around 02:00 hours.

William Kapili says he no longer wants to live with Enety Nkhata, 28, because she broke the rules he gave her.

Kapili said he has on several occasions warned Nkhata to stop coming late but that his advice has fallen on deaf ears