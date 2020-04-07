Marooned drivers get desperate

MWILA NTAMBI, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Kitwe, Chipangali

HUNDREDS of trucks headed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have formed a stationary convoy stretching for close to 100kms from Kasumbalesa Border Post through Chililabombwe and Chingola and into Kalulushi town.

The truck drivers are awaiting clearance at the Kasumbalesa border post where operations have been reduced to a trickle.

A check by the Daily Mail yesterday found trucks parked from as far as the toll gate under construction on the Kalulushi-Sabina road up to Mwambashi bridge near the Sabina checkpoint.

Some drivers said there are sporadic queues on the road from Kalulushi up to