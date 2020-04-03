Markets face closure

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MARKETS countrywide risk being closed if the chairpersons fail to ensure that traders and customers adhere to measures like high standards of hygiene and social distancing aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the increasing number of human-to-human COVID-19 cases, some people have continued ignoring advice from health authorities, such as observing social distancing and keeping their surroundings clean.

Giving an update on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said trading places where waste management and sanitation measures are inadequate will be closed.

Zambia has recorded 39 cases of coronavirus with one