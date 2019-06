KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE on-going investment in the country’s aviation sector will be meaningless if Zambia fails to recover the costs through increased tourist inflows, Government says.

Government has invested almost US$2 billion in aviation infrastructure with notable projects being expansion of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and Copperbelt airports as some of the projects.