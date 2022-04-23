Marital reunion tragedy

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHAT was intended to be a reunion after a month-long separation has ended in severe illness for a 28-year-old Lusaka woman who is battling for her life in hospital after her husband allegedly poured boiling water on her body. Juliet Matema, of Chazanga Township, is nursing 18 percent burns on the head, hands, chest, back, and thighs after Philip Nyati allegedly emptied steaming water on her body and vanished into thin air. A check at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), where the mother of four is admitted, found her wrapped in bandage from head to waist and was unable to talk. Juliet moved out of her matrimonial home in Chazanga and went to her parents' residence in Marapodi Township about a month ago due to irreconcilable marital disputes with Mr Nyati, who is believed to be in his 30s. Mr Nyati was suspecting that he was not responsible for the three-month pregnancy his wife was carrying, which she has