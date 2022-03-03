Marital rape debate resurfaces

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

A FEW days ago, my friends and I were pondering over how unusual it will be to cover court news when, or if, marital rape is criminalised.

That is, if the proposal by the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to criminalise marital rape and have defiant husbands jailed will be passed into law. It means husbands that will be found guilty of raping their wives will be jailed, perhaps unfortunate ones will spend the rest of their lives in correctional facilities. The scenario in court would be that of a husband in the dock and the wife in the witness box trying to establish a case against her spouse, of course with the help of her lawyers, for raping her or obtaining her sexual consent by force. An aggrieved wife will need to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt, by providing evidence to secure a conviction against her husband. During our conversation, I was imagining a situation where a man pleads not guilty or refuses the occurrence of an alleged forceful sexual encounter with his wife, and the onus is placed on his spouse to prove to the court that she was indeed raped. Sexually assaulted wives would not secure a conviction against their husbands by merely pressing charges in court, but rather will need to testify and provide evidence that they were truly raped. The discussion with friends reminded me of the days when I was doing press law as a journalism student and our lecturer, one Fackson Nkandu (now late), would paint a graphic picture of what would constitute rape in the eyes of the law. He would say that apart from producing a medical report in court, a rape victim also needed to prove that force was indeed used by the rapist to deliver sexual pleasure from her and that the abominable act did actually take place. He would cite evidence of torn underwear or clothes, bruises on either the victim’s or perpetrator’s body and also proof that the sexual act did take place as some of the strong grounds for seeking justice in a rape case. Taking us through the Penal Code Act, Mr Nkandu would further stress that in the unfortunate event that one is raped, it would be wise not to destroy evidence by taking a bath immediately. I remember him stating that a rape victim would secure strong evidence against her abuser by rushing for medical examination before taking a bath, so that a medical practitioner could carry out the necessary procedures. It was the emphatic and comical manner that he would paint the rape scene in class that has made his examples to stick in my mind for over two decades. Well, Mr Nkandu’s examples reflect the unusual scenarios that will be painted in courtrooms between wives and husbands if marital rape is criminalised. So what constitutes rape in the laws of Zambia? The Penal Code Act says “Any person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent, if the consent is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation or any kind, or by fear of bodily harm, or by means of false representations as to the nature of the act, or, in the case of a married woman, by personating her husband, is guilty of a felony termed rape”. The law further says: “Any person who commits the offence of rape is liable to imprisonment for life.” Perhaps this is the same penalty that would apply to married men if Zambia goes ahead to legislate against marital rape. Forcing one’s wife to have sex would constitute a felony and one could spend the rest of their life in jail if convicted by the court. Although some people argue that marital rape is real, others feel that husbands and wives should resolve such conflicts amicably because going to court would tear families apart. Obviously, the moment one opts to sue their partner for rape, that would mark the end of their marriage because chances of the couple reconciling after fighting a legal battle or after one has served a custodial sentence will be very slim. Apart from that, children would turn their wrath on their mothers for sending their fathers to jail for bedroom rape. The other fear of passing such a law is that it will contribute to the already high divorce rate and the repercussions will trickle down to children and, of course, society, because strong families are the pillars of nations. But proponents of such a law would argue that the fear of escalating divorce cases is no reason for women to endure sexual violence in their homes. They argue that intimate partner-perpetrated sexual violence is real in homes and many wives suffer quietly because of the objectification of women in our male-led society. It is said that some women are raped by their husbands in the manner that sexual predators force themselves on strangers on the streets, while others are coerced into consenting by non-compromising spouses. Others say that because of their dominant position in society, abusive men only seek for their own gratification and care less about the feelings of a non-consenting spouse. Sickness of one’s spouse or any other reasonable excuse from one’s partner matters less to such men. If the marital rape law is enacted, men who obtain sexual consent from their wives under duress will be liable for prosecution for rape. But from a Christian perspective, using force to obtain sexual consent in marriage does not arise because married couples need not deliberately deprive each other of conjugal rights. The Bible teaches that where sexual consent cannot be given, there should be a good reason which should be explained to one’s spouse. Personally, I am skewed to the Christian teachings on these matters, and I feel rape should not arise in marriage if married couples understand and respect each other. By this I mean couples should not unreasonably deprive each other and neither should they use force or threats to obtain sexual consent if, for some reason, one partner cannot consent. But traditionally, a man cannot rape his wife and vice versa, because they own each other’s bodies. For the conservatives, there is no place for bedroom rape in Zambia’s culture because a woman is expected to submit to her husband. However, the global community where Zambia belongs has singled out marital rape as one of the common crimes against women in marriage. In 2019, the United Nations Women, which sees marital rape as a form of gender-based violence (GBV) against spouses, called on all governments in the world to criminalise marital rape. About 20 African countries, South Africa inclusive, have already criminalised marital rape. It is from this background that ZDLC and some non-governmental organisations in Zambia want marital rape to be criminalised so that men who allegedly abuse their wives sexually could be punished to deter others. Apparently, pressure is mounting on countries like Zambia to legislate against marital rape. Although this may not happen now, I see it happening in years to come because nations that are sitting on the fence are under pressure to fit into the elite club in the global village. And if this proposed law comes into effect, I am not sure if marital rape would attract the same punitive measures as the common rape. If the penalty applicable to the ordinary rape will also apply to marital rape, then some husbands will be liable to imprisonment for life if they are convicted of raping their wives. Perhaps lighter sentences may be considered against husbands for committing bedroom rape, perhaps not. Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/emeldashonga@yahoo.com

