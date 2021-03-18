Margam turns to equity partner

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MARGAM Valley, the developer of the 200 megawatts (MW) solar thermal hybrid power generation plant in Kalulushi, is looking for an equity partner to develop the project that will go a long way in accelerating Zambia’s energy mix.

MVS project coordinator Akapelwa Akapelwa is seeking for a local or international strategic equity partner to invest 30 percent equity stake into the power project to provide for the sustainable implementation and operations of the investment and development prospects.

Margam Valley Solar (MVS) has secured initial project debt financing of 85 percent from international lenders towards undertaking the major project scope works of