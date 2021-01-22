Marcopolo Tiles expanding

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

MARCOPOLO Tiles Company Limited is expected to become Zambia’s largest sanitary ware manufacturer following completion of phase four of its expansion project at US$15 million.

In August 2020, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and Workers Compensation

Fund Control Board (WCFCB) partnered to acquire 49 percent shares in Marcopolo Tiles Company at a cost of US$44.8 million following a comprehensive due diligence and independent valuation. CLICK TO READ MORE