KALONDE NYATI
Lusaka
MARCOPOLO Tiles Company Limited is expected to become Zambia’s largest sanitary ware manufacturer following completion of phase four of its expansion project at US$15 million.
In August 2020, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and Workers Compensation
Fund Control Board (WCFCB) partnered to acquire 49 percent shares in Marcopolo Tiles Company at a cost of US$44.8 million following a comprehensive due diligence and independent valuation.
Marcopolo Tiles expanding
