Marcopolo Tiles declares K7.2 million dividend

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

IN what seems to be proof of viability of the “Buy Zambian Campaign”, Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited has declared a dividend of K7.2 million to Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB). The board bought 10,000 shares in the company in May last year to increase returns and enable it to effectively compensate injured workers in fulfilling its mandate. WCFCB administers a compensation fund under which workers who suffer occupational accidents and diseases are compensated. Board chief executive officer Priscilla Bwembya said the institution is always on the lookout for attractive investment vehicles. Ms Bwembya said the decision to purchase shareholding in Marcopolo Company Limited was made in line with the objective of diversifying the investment portfolio to capture value from the manufacturing sector in Zambia and maximise financial returns.

She said this during the dividend declaration ceremony yesterday. "We are pleased to note that Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited has not only continued to operate profitably, but also contributed to the growth of the construction sector of our [country's] economy. The board targeted