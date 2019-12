ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOR President Edgar Lungu, it was another routine run as he covered 10 kilometres in yesterday’s inaugural Absa Marathon, which saw Costain Chiyaba and Feletius Chitoshi pocket K15,000 each for winning the 42-kilometre men and women races, respectively.

Chiyaba clocked 2:23:15 while Chitoshi finished ahead of all the ladies with a time of 3:19:14.